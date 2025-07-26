A million thanks, says Dhanush to audiences as his 50th film Raayan completes a year

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Actor and director Dhanush on Saturday expressed "a million thanks" to audiences on the occasion of his 50th film, Raayan, completing one year.

Taking to his X timeline to post a BTS clip of the film, Dhanush wrote, "One year of a film that’s so special to us. A million thanks. #D50 #Raayan."

Sun Pictures, which produced the blockbuster film, also chose to celebrate the film completing one year. Taking to its X timeline, the production house which put out the same BTS clip of Raayan, wrote, "Celebrating 1 year of Blockbuster #Raayan #1YearofRaayan."

Actress Dushara Vijayan, who played the role of Dhanush's sister in the film, for her part, wrote,"Today marks the incredible journey of bringing the fierce #Durga to you all. Forever thankful to the amazing team of #Raayan, and to each one of you out there, this one’s for you: ‘Usurey nee thaney, nee thaney’ #OneYearOfRaayan"

The plot of Raayan, which had Dhanush both directing and acting in it, revolved around the titular character of Raayan short for Kaathavarayan (played by Dhanush) and his love for his two younger brothers (played by Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram) and his younger sister (played by Dushara Vijayan).

Raayan set the cash registers ringing, raking in ₹23.75 crore worldwide on its opening day. Its collections helped the film surpass Mari Selvaraj's Karnan to emerge as the film with the biggest opening for Dhanush among all his films until then. By the time, the film completed its third weekend, its total collections stood at around ₹149 crore worldwide.

The film, which had music by A R Rahman and some wonderful visuals by cinematographer Om Prakash, had editing by Prasanna.

Apart from Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and Dushara Vijayan, the film also featured a series of gifted actors including S J Suryah, Saravanan, Selvaraghavan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

