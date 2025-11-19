‘1942: A Love Story’ restored in 8K for special screening at 56th IFFI

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The iconic film ‘1942: A Love Story’ is set to be showcased at a special screening at the upcoming 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 21, 2025.

The film, which stars Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, has been restored in 8k version for the special screening. The film’s soundtrack has been remastered in 5.1 surround sound through a meticulous process, with part of the restoration carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, one of the world’s leading labs known for preserving cinematic heritage.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film remains a defining moment in Indian cinema, remembered for its poignant storytelling, exquisite performances, and soul-stirring music. The film was a critical and commercial success, and over time has come to be regarded as one of the finest love stories ever made in Hindi cinema.

The film is set against the stirring backdrop of India’s freedom struggle and infused with a deep sense of patriotism, it also features melodies by the legendary music composer R.D. Burman which became part of the nation’s collective memory.

Widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated romantic dramas, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra classic will be showcased at IFFI in a tribute to its lasting legacy, unforgettable music, and enduring emotional appeal.

Three decades on, ‘1942: A Love Story’ remains a touchstone for cinematic beauty, a rare film that perfectly blends patriotism, passion, and poetry. Its screening at IFFI 2025 stands as a tribute to the timeless charm of Indian cinema and to the genius of R.D. Burman, whose final compositions continue to echo across generations.

The 56th edition of International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa.

