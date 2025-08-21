Shubhanshu Shukla's space voyage vindicates vision of Atmanirbhar, Vishwabandhu Bharat: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's space voyage vindicates the vision of Atmanirbhar and Vishwabandhu Bharat, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

He was speaking at an ISRO press conference in the national capital where he formally introduced two Indian-origin astronauts, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth B. Nair, to the country -- selected as Ganganyatris for the impending Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

While both astronauts underwent same training, Shukla was selected for the Axiom Space’s Mission 4 and created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station on June 26.

Singh said that in a single mission, the two Indian astronauts had lived up to the three flagship mantras that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been practicing and propagating for nearly 12 years -- "Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Whole of Government and Whole of Nation approach and Vishwa Bandhu Bharat".

While Atma Nirbhar Bharat was reflected in the use of fully indigenous kits and technology during the mission, the Whole of Government and Whole of Nation approach was evident in the contributions from diverse institutions in the experiments undertaken by Shukla aboard the orbital lab.

This included from the Department of Biotechnology, IISc Bengaluru and IITs.

"Vishwa Bandhu Bharat was demonstrated by the fact that while the experiments were conducted by an Indian astronaut, their benefits would reach humanity at large -- strengthening both India's confidence and the world’s trust in wider collaborations," the MoS said.

He credited India's expanding presence in space research and exploration to policies that encourage openness, collaboration, and private sector participation.

Introducing the astronauts, he noted that their "presence and experiences would inspire a new generation of young Indians to look at space research as a career and national calling".

Shukla stated that one of the most rewarding aspects of the mission was inspiring young Indians to dream of space.

Recalling his live interactions from orbit, he said children often asked how they could become astronauts.

“That, for me, was the biggest win of this mission—that kids are already dreaming of space. The good news is that ISRO and India are ready to make these dreams a reality,” he said, urging students to believe that they too could one day travel to space.

Meanwhile, Group Captain Nair described the experience as a reminder of India’s growing stature in the global space community.

"India’s approach to space was rooted in inclusivity and shared benefit, reflecting the nation’s belief in the oneness of humanity," he said, stressing that the future lies in space and related technologies.

