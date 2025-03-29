You reap what you sow: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal on FIR against Kejriwal

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the opposition while accusing them of "acting on their own will" in the last decade.

Reacting to the FIR against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others, Khandelwal said that Delhi was "looted" and that scams occurred in the last 10 years.

"You reap what you sow. In the last 10 years, Delhi was looted, scams happened, and they (AAP) acted on their own will. As the FIR has been registered now, the agencies will do their work accordingly. Whosoever has done wrong will suffer. No one will be spared from the punishment," the BJP MP told ANI.

Delhi police on Friday informed the Rouse Avenue court that they registered an FIR on a complaint against Kejriwal and others. The complainant has alleged a Violation of the Defacement of Public Property Act in the Dwarka area.

The Rouse Avenue court on March 11 gave a direction to the Delhi police to register an FIR and file a compliance report. Delhi police submitted a compliance report before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal and informed that FIR was registered.

Delhi police also submitted that the investigation is in progress and it is an old case, and they require some time to investigate the matter. The matter is listed for the next hearing on April 18, 2025.

The court on March 11 directed the Delhi police to file an FIR on a complaint filed against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and MCD Councillor Nitika Sharma in a matter related to the defacement of public property in the Dwarka area in 2019.

This direction was passed on a complaint filed by one Shiv Kumar Saksena. The court had said that the court is of the considered opinion that the application under section 156(3) CrPC deserves to be allowed.

"Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately U/s 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," ACJM Mittal order on March 11. (ANI)