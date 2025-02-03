UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over Politics on Maha Kumbh Stampede

New Delhi: BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma criticized Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the Samajwadi Party opportunistically waits for incidents to exploit them for political gain.

He also mentioned that proper arrangements are made in Mahakumbh, and an investigation into the stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj is currently underway.

"These people who were waiting for an incident to take place in Mahakumbh so that they can do politics on it...The incident that took place there is unfortunate. Investigation is underway for the same. Over 40 crore people are coming there and the arrangements are very good. The opposition will have to stop doing politics on such incidents...," he said.

The criticism came after Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, which resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries.

Yadav demanded immediate action and called for the Army's intervention, highlighting the unprecedented denial of Shahi Snan by saints. He also claimed that the death toll had been misreported.

"Maha Kumbh comes after 12 years. For us, the data of people who died in the stampede in Maha Kumbh is more important than the budget data. The government is not able to tell how many people died, went missing or got injured. The death toll that has been given by the government is false. What arrangements have you made? This government says that we are a party of Hindus but they are not able to make arrangements for this biggest festival of Hindus," he said.

"Is this your definition of a Viksit Bharat that people will die in a stampede," Yadav criticised further.

Following the incident, a three-member judicial commission was formed to investigate the stampede and examine its causes. The commission is expected to submit its report within a month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that in the last two months, all his posts on X were against the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"When Ram Lalla was established in Ayodhya after so many years, even then the Samajwadi Party (SP) had opposed it. In the last two months, all the tweets of the SP Chief have been against the Maha Kumbh, the biggest spiritual and cultural event of this century," Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in the Milkipur Assembly constituency.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday for his remarks regarding the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, accusing him of indulging in "cheap politics" over a major religious event. (ANI)