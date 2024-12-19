Union Minister Accuses Congress of Twisting Amit Shah's Speech for Negative Publicity

New Delhi: Targeting the Opposition over protests against Amit Shah, Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh said on Thursday that not just Mallikarjun Kharge but the entire Congress party is distorting the Home Minister's speech to create negative publicity.

Speaking to ANI, Singh claimed that Amit Shah explained with examples of how Congress has disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is just one part of it. The entire Congress party is distorting the Home Minister's speech to create negative publicity. The Home Minister explained with examples in the Lok Sabha how Congress has disrespected Bhimrao Ambedkar. Pandit Nehru was against reservation... Bhimrao Ambedkar got the Bharat Ratna under BJP's tenure," he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told ANI that Shah was ready to resign during his press conference on Wednesday but was not ready to apologize.

"Amit Shah was even ready to resign during his press conference yesterday but wasn't ready to apologise. This shows his arrogance and pride. No one will tolerate Baba Saheb Ambedkar's disrespect," Gogoi said.

Lashing out at the BJP over Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that they do not have basic respect for the person who is regarded as the Constitution maker.

"The manner in which he (HM Amit Shah) has insulted Babasaheb and after that this morning they tampered with Babasaheb's photo on Twitter. This is a mind-set that vandalises the statue of Babasaheb. Who will trust them? They say that they do not want to end reservation, that they do not want to change the Constitution. They do not have the basic respect, he (Babasaheb Ambedkar) is the Constitution maker. You are saying this about him," Priyanka told ANI.

Meanwhile, the issue snowballed into major political controversy with the Congress seeking resignation of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attacking the opposition party.

Amit Shah held a press conference and accused Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar and anti-Constitution". (ANI)