Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM Over Mokama Firing Incident Involving Anant Singh

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday attacked the Bihar Chief Minister over the Mokama firing incident involving the former MLA Anant Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the CM had become unwary and that crime had become a habit in the state.

"The Chief minister has become unwary. Now 'apradh' (crime) has become a 'aadat' (habit) and 'bhrastachar' (corruption) has become 'shistachar' (decorum). Under the current government, such soul-crushing things have become the norm. The CM is silent over this incident..." Yadav said.

Further, he said that FIR were not being filed against anyone despite the fact that criminals on both the sides had accepted that they had opened the fire.

"An FIR naming anyone has not been filed till now. Criminals however on both sides have openly accepted that they had opened fire. Government is shielding them. The Union Minister meets both of them... so how will the Police have guts to take any action against anyone..." he added.

Further, he said that the criminals had been shielded by the government and also said that the government would try to get the headlines dropped.

"Nothing is going to come out of it. They are all shielded by the government. Government will try to get the shields dropped so this matter will also disappear in a few days..This is going to become normal. Nobody cares. The people in the government will protect them and the police has no power..." he further added.

On January 23, former MLA Anant Singh had alleged that one of his people had got injured in the neck after the two people opened fire at his group.The former MLA identified the alleged accused involved in the firing incident as Sonu and Monu and called them "kidnappers and thieves."

Talking to ANI Singh said, "Two people fired and one of my people got injured in the neck. Sonu and Monu are kidnappers and thieves. They loot people's fields. They are thieves and their father is a dacoit. He roams around with a pistol. If the police had been taking action, I would not have been worried. I demand that there should be an inquiry."

"But the police takes money and takes no action. Sonu and Monu are like the chiefs of the police. I want that people should be safe. I don't demand any security. It is the government's call whether I would go to jail or not. I stand with the people. So what if there is a case against me? I stand with the people. I don't care about the case," he said. The incident reportedly happened when Anant Singh, a strongman in the region reached Nauranga village along with his men to settle some disputes brought to his notice by some locals.

Meanwhile, a special police arrived at the residence of Sonu and Monu, the accused in the firing and inspected their houses to further investigate on the matter.

The firing reportedly occurred between two gangs in the Mokama area under the Pachmala Police Station limits on Wednesday evening. Former MLA Anant Singh alleged that Sonu and Monu were involved in the incident, labeling them as "kidnappers and thieves."

Family members of Sonu and Monu claim the incident was a targeted attack and have urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. (ANI)