Swati Maliwal Slams Kejriwal Government Over Hygiene Issues in Vikaspuri Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal visited New Delhi's Vikaspuri area and spoke to locals about the hygiene conditions there ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls.

She also spoke about the way it is hampering the people of Vikaspuri.

Maliwal asked residents to clean the area by themselves. Further taking a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, she said, "The Kejriwal government is not doing anything apart from living in his Sheeshmahal."

Maliwal on Monday had launched a scathing attack on the AAP-led ruling government in the national capital over the infrastructure and basic amenities in Delhi, saying that they don't need to make Delhi like "Sudan."

Sharpening her attack, Maliwal said that the national capital has never been in a worse condition, adding that roads are broken, sewers are overflowing, there are heaps of garbage everywhere, and people are getting contaminated water in their homes in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal said, "Delhi has never been in a worse condition. Roads are broken, sewers are overflowing, there are heaps of garbage everywhere, and people are getting contaminated water in their homes. Colonies in Dwarka and slums in Bhalswa are getting dirty tap water. The water is so contaminated that one may fall sick even if they touch the water. Water is free but people have to spend money every day to buy clean water from outside, the 'Sheesh Mahal' has a water supply system worth crores but when it comes to people, you supply contaminated and poisonous water to them. I say to them, 'Delhi ko Delhi rehne do, zaada Africa ka Sudan banane ki jarurat nahi hai' (Let Delhi be Delhi; don't make it like Africa's Sudan)."

The poll battle in Delhi has been intensified. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)