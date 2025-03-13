Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata of Banning Holi in Santiniketan

Howrah: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for reportedly banning Holi celebrations at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat, accusing the police of divisive and appeasement politics.

West Bengal government has reportedly imposed a ban on Holi celebrations in Santiniketan Sonajhuri Haat to preserve greenery.

Visuals from the area show a banner stating that the region is a protected forest area, where playing Holi, parking cars, videography, and flying drones are prohibited.

Speaking to media, Adhikari said the ban isn't limited to one area and added that the Birbhum Additional SP ordered that Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should end by 10 am due to it being Friday.

"This has not happened in just one area. Police conduct coordination programs at the time of programs of other communities. We saw this happening during CPI(M) and TMC regimes. But in 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every Police Station for Holi. What was the issue in the meeting, this is a special month for the other community and this time Holi is falling on a Friday. So, it was openly said that colours should not be used and Holi should not be celebrated. There will be arrests if someone does something. Birbhum Additional SP said that by 10 am, the Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should be wrapped up because it is Friday. This is happening in Bengal for the first time. Mamata Banerjee's Police administration is doing politics of divides, it is doing politics of appeasement," Adhikari said.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the Dolyatra and Holi Milan Utsav celebrations in Kolkata.

Sharing her experience on X, CM Banerjee said that in Bengal, every festival is celebrated with enthusiasm, where the spirit of brotherhood, fraternity, and harmonious coexistence reigns supreme.

"In Bengal, every festival is celebrated with the same verve, fervor, and enthusiasm. We observe all rituals with utmost devotion. To borrow from Kobiguru, Bengal is a land "not broken into fragments by narrow domestic walls." Here, the spirit of brotherhood, fraternity, and harmonious coexistence reigns supreme. In keeping with this spirit, I participated in the Dolyatra and Holi Milan Utsav celebrations," CM Mamata Banerjee said. (ANI)