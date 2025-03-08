Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks, Urges Self-Introspection

New Delhi: Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi over his "conniving from within" remarks aimed at sections of Congress leaders during his visit to Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday that the Congress leader needs to do "introspection instead of blaming others".

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed party workers in Ahmedabad, suggested that some were "cut off" from the people and half of them were "in cahoots" with the BJP.

"The statement he gave depicts Congress's internal misery and Rahul Gandhi's typical state of mind," Trivedi said at a press conference.

"From alleging his party, people, constitutional institutions, and media - he has started blaming his own people. I'll suggest he do self-introspection instead of blaming others," he said.

"It seems that you (Rahul Gandhi) are in cahoots with several suspicious organisations. In Gujarat, PM Modi built the tallest statue of Sardar Patel, but nobody from the Gandhi family visited. This proves that their attitude changes when their leaders are given actual respect," he added.

Trivedi claimed that Congress's situation in Gujarat has "deteriorated" under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) said that there are two types of people in Congress: koi isse mila hua hai, koi usse mila hua hai. I think that you will never see such public humiliation of party workers. I want to ask him (Gandhi) if you can tell us who you are in cahoots with. When you go abroad, whom do you meet?" the BJP MP asked.

In his remarks, Rahul Gandhi spoke about organisational weakness of Congress in Gujarat where it has been out of power for nearly three decades.

"The leadership of Gujarat, the workers of Gujarat, the district presidents (Congress) of Gujarat, the block presidents, there are two types of people in them, there are divisions. One stands with the people, fights for people, respects the people and has the ideology of the Congress party in his heart. The other is the one who is cut off from the people, sits far away, does not respect the people and half of them are in cahoots with the BJP. Until we do not separate these two, the people of Gujarat cannot believe in us," Gandhi said. (ANI)