Stop misleading people in name of religion: Tarun Chugh slams Owaisi for criticising Waqf Bill

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for criticising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and alleged that he was trying to mislead the country in the name of religion.

Tarun Chugh said, "Members of loot gang are perturbed because the waqf property is going out of their hands. Owaisi should stop misleading people in the name of religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the aim of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is to free Waqf properties from the clutches of the land mafia. Poor Muslim families have to be granted their rights. The aim is to increase transparency in the management of Waqf and to prevent arbitrary misuse. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi are only doing hate politics in the country. Don't they want Muslim women to get their rights?"

He further said that they should clarify to the public whether they are with the land mafia or want transparency in the management of Waqf property. After being rejected by the public, they are desperate and trying to malign the BJP, which is working for the people.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi and TPCC General Secretary and Congress MLC elect Addanki Dayakar criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Meanwhile, Owaisi supported the 'black band' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the order of AIMPLB.



In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also part of the JPC on the Waqf bill, joined in the symbolic protest on Friday by wearing a black armband as he offered prayers.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) call to Muslims to wear black armbands as a mark of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill while offering namaz on the occasion of Alvida Jumma drew a significant response. Several people were seen wearing the arm bands while offering the Friday prayers in Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities.

Speaking to ANI, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We are supporting a black band against the Waqf Bill, by the order of AIMPLB. Through this Waqf Bill, Narendra Modi is shooting bullets at our chest, at our mosques, on our dargahs. When Hindu temples (committees) can have only Hindu members, how can a non-Muslim be part of the Waqf Board? When Gurudwaras can have only Sikh members, then how can we make a non-Muslim member here?... What justice is this?"

TPCC General Secretary and Congress MLC-elect Addanki Dayakar spoke about the Amendment Bill and said, "The bill has raised concerns from various groups, including the Muslim community and others, as it threatens the principles of parliamentary democracy."

He argued that this bill could create problems by interfering with the independence of communities and religions, especially when it comes to the lands of other religious groups.

He criticized the BJP and the government for causing division between Hindu and Muslim communities, pointing out that objections from the Muslim community and opposition parties, including Congress, were not considered during discussions on the bill. Dayakar also mentioned that the government ignored the voices of opposition leaders and Muslim representatives in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), despite it being a democratic body. (ANI)