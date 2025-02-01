SP MP Dimple Yadav Slams Union Budget, Calls it 'Nothing New

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Saturday criticised Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha, saying that there was "nothing new" in the Budget.

"Nothing new was there in the budget," Yadav told ANI.

She also spoke on Maha Kumbh incident in Prayagraj, demanding that state government should provide the details of all those devotees who lost their lives in the incident.

"Samajwadi Party demands that government give the details of all those devotees who lost their lives in Maha Kumbh. We demand the state govt to tell us the reason behind the tragedy and also if they'll punish the officers responsible for that. People who had come to take a dip are wandering around," Samajwadi Party MP further said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha outlining a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasizing agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports.

Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.

"To taxpayers up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," said Sitharaman.

The announcement from the Finance Minister of this big relief to the middle class was met by loud thumping of the desks by the treasury benches led by PM Narendra Modi.

The finance minister announced changes in income tax slabs and rates across the board, ensuring a more progressive taxation system.

Sitharaman said, "Slabs and rates are being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers. The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment."

Under the new tax slabs income of up to Rs 4 lakh will have to pay Nil tax hiked from Rs 3 lakh. A tax payer in the new regime with an income of Rs 12 lakh will get a benefit of `Rs 80,000 in tax.

A person having income of Rs 18 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 70,000 in tax. A person with an income of Rs 25 lakh gets a benefit of Rs 1,10,000 under the new tax slabs. (ANI)