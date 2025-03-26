SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP CM of Consent in Attack on MP Ramji Lal Suman's Residence

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday strongly condemned the vandalism and stone pelting outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra, UP. Yadav accused the BJP of perpetuating hatred and exploiting history for political gain.

He emphasised that the attack on Suman's residence, which occurred while the Chief Minister was in the district, was not only condemnable but also seemed to have the Chief Minister's tacit consent. Yadav highlighted Suman's experience and stature as a Dalit MP, making the attack even more egregious.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "On March 23 I said neither we nor the BJP should turn the pages of history. Whenever the BJP has turned the pages of history, they have turned to gain political advantage and how to spread hatred. What happened is part of history. Today we should talk about moving forward. The incident with Ramji Lal Suman is sad and should be condemned. Ramji Lal Suman is a Dalit MP and has a lot of experience and his residence was attacked when the Chief Minister himself was in the district. This attack took place with the consent of the Chief Minister of UP."

He further said that whose who talk about zero-tolerance, their zero-tolerance has become zero.

"Without the knowledge of Chief Minister how could this have happened when the CM is present in the district? A woman from went to Varanasi and returned back to her brother's house was raped and murdered. The state government used to claim that no incident would occur against women. After that government had to carry out encounter to improve its image. After that another woman was killed. In Allahabad a girl was raped. An MLA from Ghaziabad said about the way in which the officials are carrying out loot. To hide all this CM will continue to spread hate and time has come for his departure," he further said.

He alleged that their is widespread corruption in the state.

Earlier violence erupted outside the residence of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra on Wednesday as unidentified individuals resorted to stone pelting, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside.

This comes after Suman sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is revered for his bravery and sacrifices. Suman's statement has been widely criticized, with many calling for an apology and action against him.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal has strongly condemned a statement made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, saying it hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Pal emphasised that public representatives should not make disparaging remarks about respected individuals, and criticised Suman's party for not taking action against him.

"The sentiments of crores of people were hurt by his statement. No public representative has the right to make a statement about a person who is very respected and his party did not even issue a show cause notice against him and did not take any action against him. These people speak against Sanatan Dharma every day, say disrespectful things against great men," said Pal.

SP MLA Ranjeet Suman alleged that the protestors belonged to Karni Sena. Notably, the Rajasthan unit of the Karni Sena has also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who will blacken Suman's face and hit him with shoes.

SP MLA Ranjeet Suman, said, "Since 2 days, people were threatening through social media to come to the residence and attack us. Today, they came here, and a lot of people were attacked, and they suffered injuries. The people belong to Karni Sena. Police were present here and they were injured too."

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav also alleged that the vandalism was orchestrated by the government.

Dimple Yadav said, "If we see the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where bombs are exploding on the roads, where women are not safe. It is the responsibility of the government. If such incidents are happening, then it is very unfortunate. What message do you want to give to the young generation? The government should take strict action against this. Somewhere this is an act done by the government."On March 24 SP MP Ramji Lal Suman clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings.

Ramji Lal Suman said, "I had said in the Parliament that Babar was invited to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. My intention was not to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. I may or may not believe in any religion, but there is no right to play with the sentiments of the followers of any other religion. My statement was neither against any caste, nor against any class, nor against any religion. I salute all those who have sacrificed their lives for the soil of this country. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings."

Suman further said, "Babur came to India on the invitation of Rana Sanga. This is a historical fact. I did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings. Every time, it is said that India's Muslims have Babur in their DNA. The Muslims of India consider Muhammad Saheb (Prophet Muhammad) as their ideal and follow the Sufi tradition. I do not intend to hurt anyone's feelings."

He further said that Muslims are under fear in Uttar Pradesh.

Lal Suman said, "Our Ganga-Jamuni culture is being destroyed. Yogi Adityanath should learn that every religion spreads the message of love, not confrontation. Here, who is the one digging old graves? During stampede in Mahakumbh Muslims came forward and helped the victims." (ANI)