Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi meet delegation from Progressive International in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress Party Senior leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday met a delegation from the Progressive International in Delhi. The Progressive International launched in May 2020 with a mission to unite, organize and mobilize the world's progressive forces.

"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi met with a delegation from Progressive International at 10 Janpath, New Delhi," Congress's official page wrote in a post on X.

On April 25, Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He also met a person injured in the attack at a hospital in Srinagar. He stated that the idea behind the attack was to divide society.

He said that the United Opposition condemned this action, "We are ready to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind the attack is to divide the society. Every Indian must stand united so that we can defeat what the terrorists wanted to do."

Earlier, on April 24, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting to discuss "all aspects of the serious attack" in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, said leader Pawan Khera.

Multiple top leaders of the party, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and other Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

Khera, while stating that the government has accepted Congress's demand for an all-party meeting, told reporters that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting, given the seriousness of the matter.

"Accepting Congress's demand to call an all-party meeting, the government has called an all-party meeting today. We hope that Prime Minister Modi will attend this meeting, considering the seriousness of the matter. This is a direct attack on the unity, security, and integrity of this country," he said.

Khera added that the party will be discussing all aspects of the attack at the CWC meeting.

"All aspects of this serious attack will be discussed in the CWC meeting. The important thing today is that the whole country is expecting justice for these unarmed tourists," he said.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)