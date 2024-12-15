Sanjay Raut Criticizes PM Modi's 'Zero Tolerance on Corruption' Claims, Questions BJP Leadership

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, where he emphasized zero tolerance towards corruption.

Raut questioned PM Modi's sincerity, pointing out the presence of allegedly corrupt leaders within the BJP, such as Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Raut's criticism also extended to PM Modi's relationship with business magnate Gautam Adani, implying that the Prime Minister's tolerance of Adani undermines his claims of zero tolerance towards corruption.

"Ask your 56-inch chest, how many corrupt people are around me? He should ask himself. You (PM Modi) are tolerating Adani and he talks about zero tolerance towards corruption. PM Modi never does what he says," Raut told reporters.

He further accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde of being "corrupt," demanding that PM Modi should remove the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief from the party (alliance).

"He (PM Modi) should remove Ajit Pawar from the party (alliance). He took an oath in your 'great' presence...Eknath Shinde is one of the most corrupt leaders and the other 10-12 people who came with him underwent raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Can you dare to sideline them?" Raut remarked.

Earlier, the Prime Minister on Saturday presented the 11 pledges towards the end of his speech in Lok Sabha. He laid thrust on inclusive development and zero tolerance for corruption.

"There should be zero tolerance for corruption and no social acceptance of the corrupt. People should feel proud in following the country's laws, rules, traditions...there should be a sense of pride," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of constantly disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)