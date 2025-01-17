Samajwadi Party Chooses AAP Over Congress in Delhi, BJP Slams Congress for 'Situationship' with SP

New Delhi: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday took a jibe at Congress saying that Congress is in a 'situationship' with the Samajwadi Party as Samajwadi Party takes Congress' support in Milkipur but gives them Triple-Talaq in Delhi and takes AAP's support.

Poonawalla also claimed that in the INDIA alliance leaders' hands are joined for the photos but hearts are not connected.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Congress is in a 'situationship' with Samajwadi Party... Samajwadi Party takes Congress' support in Milkipur but gives them Triple-Talaq in Delhi and takes AAP's support. INDI Alliance has become a 'situationship'. Hands are joined for the photos but hearts are not connected. The Congress has also realised that it has become a burden for everyone. Rahul Gandhi is also a burden for his alliance. A no-confidence motion against Rahul Gandhi and Congress is first passed by the public, then by their alliance parties. Samajwadi Party has left them (Congress) in Delhi."

The Milkipur bypoll is scheduled for February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad for the by-poll to the seat. Ajit Prasad will be contesting against BJP's Chandrabhan Paswan. Congress meanwhile has decided not to field its candidate and instead support the nominee of the Samajwadi Party (SP), a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that AAP is stronger than the Congress in Delhi so his party has decided to stand with AAP.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The regional party fighting against the BJP should be supported by the leaders of the INDIA alliance. AAP and Congress are fighting against each other in Delhi. AAP is strong and we have decided to stand with them. The question is about Delhi and our goal is that the BJP gets defeated. Congress and AAP have the same goal too."

After the Samajwadi Party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi elections.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)