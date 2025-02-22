RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari: Nitish Kumar No Longer Makes Own Decisions After BJP Alliance

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mritunjay Tiwari claimed on Saturday that ever since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the BJP, he does not make any of his own decisions anymore.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari asserted that the Bihar people do not want an NDA government now but a Tejashwi government.

"We pray to God that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lives a long life, but that can happen only if the BJP allows him to stay healthy. Ever since the CM joined hands with the BJP, we have seen him get confused while speaking on public platforms... That is why Tejashwi Yadav says that the BJP has completely hijacked the CM... That he does not make any of his own decisions anymore... Now the people of Bihar do not want an NDA government, but a Tejashwi government," the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the BJP, alleging that it lacks coordination within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has neglected the people of Bihar and the state's core issues.

Highlighting Bihar's lag in literacy, per capita income, and farmers' income, Yadav pointed out that despite the NDA being in power for 11 years at the Centre and 20 years in Bihar, it has failed to fulfil its promises.

"There are 3-4 factions in the BJP. There is no coordination within the NDA at the ground level. They have nothing to do with the people of Bihar. Bihar is lagging behind in literacy, per capita income, and farmers' income. The state is ahead only in terms of unemployment, migration, and poverty. Even in the Union Budget, the Centre had a 'sautela' behaviour with Bihar. The public has given them (NDA) a chance for 11 years at the centre and 20 years here. The people know who has broken their trust," said Yadav. (ANI)