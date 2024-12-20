Rijiju Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Actions, Calls for Upholding Parliamentary Decorum

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed outrage over the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Rijiju revealed that BJP MPs were deeply agitated by Gandhi's actions on the floor, specifically a scuffle that resulted in injuries to two of their colleagues.

Speaking to the media, Rijiju said, "This is the last day of the Winter Session. Both Houses will be adjourned sine die today... NDA MPs are very agitated over the conduct of Rahul Gandhi yesterday."

"He insulted one of the MPs from Nagaland and then injured two other MPs. Speaker has said that no protest should be done at Parliament gate. So, our MPs protested at the Mahatma Gandhi statue," he added.

On the health condition of the injured when they were allegedly pushed by Gandhi, Rijiju said, "Two BJP MPs were injured after being pushed by Rahul Gandhi. They are in hospital. Their condition is not very serious. They are stable. Our colleagues have met them."

"Our MPs are agitated. Still, we have spoken with NDA MPs. They are agitated but there will be no jostling from our end," he added.

The Minister further emphasized that MPs must maintain Parliamentary decorum at all times. "As MPs, we should uphold Parliamentary decorum. Whatever has to be said, it has to be done verbally," Rijiju concluded.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on today met BJP MP Pratap Sarangi at the RML Hospital in the national capital. Sarangi was among the two BJP MPs who were injured during a scuffle in the parliament premises on December 19.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting with the injured BJP MP, the Union Minister said that insulting democracy is in Congress's DNA.

"...It is in Congress's DNA to insult democracy... In 1975, Indira ji strangled democracy; today Rahul Gandhi is taking forward that legacy. These people who are full of arrogance don't consider anyone anything...The people of India will never tolerate this insult to democracy and Parliament... Rahul Gandhi is not capable of holding the post of the Leader of the Opposition," Chouhan said. (ANI)