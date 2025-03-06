Reflection of political mentality: BJP's Satish Upadhyay on Abu Azmi controversy

New Delhi: Amid the controversy surrounding Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb, Delhi BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said on Thursday that these are the people who consider invaders as their ideals.

"There is a section in the country and Abu Azmi is one of them who consider invaders as their ideals. These are the people who consider those as ideals who came from outside and attacked our country. Not standing with those who made real sacrifices for the country is a reflection of their political mentality," Upadhyay told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Abu Azmi called the suspension "arbitrary" and alleged threats to his life and his family.

Azmi took to the social media platform X to express his concerns, stating, "My suspension is arbitrary on the part of the government, there is a threat to my life and that of my family. Two laws are in force in Maharashtra, if democracy has ended in Maharashtra then the government can do anything to the public and the elected representatives of the public."

Ahead of this he has expressed his disappointment over the suspension and had said, "To ensure that the House functions, I spoke about withdrawing my statement. I did not say anything wrong. Still, there is a controversy and proceedings of the House are being stalled. To ensure that the House functions and some work is done during Budget Session...I withdrew the statement that I made outside the Assembly, not in the House. Still, I have been suspended."

Azmi also received the support of Samjawadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that the suspension violated freedom of expression. (ANI)