Ravi Kishan Slams Akhilesh Yadav's Maha Kumbh Remarks, Defends Sanatana Dharma Ideology

Prayagraj: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday over his remarks about the Maha Kumbh, saying that the ideology of Sanatana Dharma has risen, which is why they are hurt by it.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, "The ideology of Sanatana Dharma has risen, so they are hurt by this. I would tell the opposition to fight in the election, this is a gathering of Sanatana Dharma, why are you counting data here? The media is here. You are capturing the live visuals from here. There is nothing to hide. People from every caste, community and religion are coming here and taking a holy dip. Their (Samajwadi Party's) PDA has been shattered, so it is natural for them to be frustrated."

Earlier today VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also condemned Akhilesh Yadav's remarks saying it has become a nature of the opposition to malign anything in the nation. Bansal attacked the Samajwadi Party supremo saying "They just know how to abuse Hindutva, please Islamists, nurture terrorists, release them from jail and keep them in their cabinet."

"It has become a nature of the opposition to malign anything in the nation. Akhilesh Yadav should say what data he has, he should share it. He does not have any data with him. Currently, he is standing with those who create a mess. I have heard that he has a good bond with the leader of Delhi who is very good at creating a mess. They just know how to abuse Hindutva, please Islamists, nurture terrorists, release them from jail and keep them in their cabinet. He should apologise for his statements," Bansal said.

On Wednesday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the numbers being given by the state government regarding Maha Kumbh were "fake". He said that the trains were going empty.

"All the figures of the government are fake. Some trains are going empty. We heard that the train going from Gorakhpur was empty. All the figures of BJP are fake," Yadav said. (ANI)