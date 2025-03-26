Rampant loot and corruption, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticises UP govt's 8 years in power

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's 8 years of governance and alleged loot and corruption in the BJP-ruled state.

Akhilesh Yadav criticised the 8 years of "service, safety, and good governance" under CM Yogi's leadership and said, "The people of Kannauj have voted for the development of their constituency, yet those boasting about 8 years of achievements have disconnected Kannauj from progress. Those highlighting these so-called achievements have never witnessed such rampant corruption and looting. After 8 years, the UP police now have to file an FIR to apprehend their own IAS officer."

"This will be a historic and first in the country, where a government celebrates its so-called achievements and development, while the very IAS officer involved is on the run," said Yadav.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the performance of his government on its eighth anniversary on Monday (March 24).

During a special program organised to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the people of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and several other ministers and dignitaries attended the program.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, 8 years of service, safety, and good governance have been completed... the double-engine government of UP has completed 8 years today...I thank 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh for their support," CM Yogi said at the press conference.

Drawing comparisons from the previous governments, the Chief Minister said there was an "identity crisis" in the state, and its infrastructure, economy, law and order, everything was in a 'dire state'.He added that people can see how vast changes can be brought about just by a change in the government.

"Most of us know what the condition and identity of UP was 8 years ago. The condition of UP's infrastructure and economy 8 years ago was not hidden...There was an identity crisis in front of UP; farmers were committing suicide, youth were struggling, daughters and traders were unsafe, and the people tolerated the poor economy because of riots and the collapsed law and order situation," the UP CM further said.

"The state and the machinery are the same today, but we can see how there can be vast changes just by a change in the government," he added.

Yogi Adityanath became the UP CM in 2017 after the BJP- which went to the polls without a CM face- chose the five-time MP from Gorakhpur to lead the government, which received an unprecedented mandate, winning 312 out of 403 seats.

BJP returned to power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls, winning 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and its allies in the state also registered impressive performances. This made him the first CM in Uttar Pradesh's history to win two consecutive terms. (ANI)