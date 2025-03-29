Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleges Government sabotaging parliamentary process

Wayanad: Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticized the central government, alleging that it is deliberately obstructing discussions in Parliament to avoid scrutiny.

She made the comments after the Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (Disha) meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate.

Speaking to the media, Gandhi said, "The government is not allowing a discussion. And their policy, as I have seen in the last few sessions of Parliament, is to avoid a discussion in whatever way. Whether it is by racking up something that they feel the opposition is going to protest about or whether it is by not allowing the Leader of Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) to speak, they are using different methods."

She further alleged that the ruling party is actively disrupting the democratic process. "Overall, they are not allowing the democratic process to function effectively in Parliament. It is very sad for us MPs to see. The notion usually used to be that the opposition was accused of sabotaging Parliament, but now the government themselves are sabotaging the process, which is probably new," she stated.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP from Wayanad the inaugurated the 50-acre Kattunayikka Unnathi Cultural Centre in Vadakkanad, a small village located in Wayanad, situated between Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady.

Addressing the gathering, she highlighted several local issues, including the lack of drinking water and the delay in completing a 12.5 km road project.

"There are many difficulties here, like drinking water or the 12.5 km road project, which urgently needs to be completed. It is already included in the central government's list of roads, but I will be happy to meet the concerned Minister to expedite the project," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also expressed concern over the non-implementation of a crash guard iron rope fencing project despite funds being sanctioned. "It is sad that the crash guard iron rope fencing you have asked for has not been built despite money being sanctioned for it already," she remarked.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP emphasized the need for a permanent structure for the community, acknowledging the high costs involved.

"It is important for you to have a permanent structure, which, of course, costs a lot of money, which is why the government is reluctant to sanction money for them," she noted.

She further assured that she would write to the state government to press for the fulfilment of the community's original demand for the crash-guard fence. (ANI)