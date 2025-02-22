Priyanka Gandhi Urges Kerala CM to Release Funds for Victims of Human-Wildlife Conflict

Wayanad: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighting the delays in compensating families of victims of human-wildlife conflicts. Her letter was based on heartfelt petitions received from the relatives of the deceased.

In a letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, she said, "I am writing to you with great concern about the alarming situation that the man-animal conflict is causing in Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency. As you might be aware, seven people have lost their lives due to attacks from wild animals in the short period between December 27, 2024 and February 12, 2025. The loss of lives and livelihood is causing fear, suffering and immense anguish for people of the area."

She further said that on recent visits, she met with the families of the victims and, also discussed the matter with local authorities.

"It is clear that they are trying their best to take whatever action is possible within their means to protect human lives as well as attempting to discharge their duties to uphold the laws that protect our forests and wildlife sanctuaries. However, it is my understanding that the funds required for adequate measures to be taken for the protection of human habitations that lie in and around the forest areas are not available to the local administration," the letter said.

"While a significant part of the responsibility for this lies with the Ministry of Environment and Forests at the center, the Central Government is required to match the state allocation, thus when the state allocation is not received due to delay or other reasons, the Central Government desists from sending their share of the funds. This leaves the local administration in a dire situation where they are under immense pressure from the panic and pain caused by the frequency of animal attacks and yet unable to take mitigating measures," she further said in the letter.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that the district authorities in Wayanad conveyed that they require a considerable increase in

funds for the acquisition of thermal drones, camera traps, live CCTV cameras, and radio collars to monitor animal movement.

"They are also in urgent need of increasing the number of RRT vehicles. The facilities at the local Animal Hospice Centre at Sulthan Bathery requires to be upgraded as the number of animals in it has increased and it is already functioning beyond its capacity. Most importantly funds for the building and maintenance of physical barriers such as elephant proof trenches, walls, solar fencing and hanging fences are urgently needed," she said.

She also brought to notice the facts that she observed upon meeting with the victim's families.

"In the case ase of Sarojini, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant, the tribal habitation she belonged to is ostensibly protected by an elephant proof trench. However, upon inspection I found that the trench is grossly ill-maintained and totally

ineffective in stopping any wild animals from reaching across it. In fact, it could not even be referred to as a trench. The forest department is now applying for funds to build an elephant proof wall around the habitation. I would be extremely grateful if approval for this could be expedited," she added.

Earlier on January 28 Priyanka Gandhi paid a visit to the house of a woman, who was attacked and killed by a tiger in Pancharakolli.

Priyanka Gandhi said that there is a need to work together to be able to provide safety and a reasonable sense of confidence amongst the people here because such situations are recurrent. She further added that she would raise the issue in Parliament to seek help.

"We should all work together to be able to provide safety and a reasonable sense of confidence amongst the people here because this is being faced again and again. It is not just Radha; 3 other people have also been affected by this just in the last month. In this area particularly, there are a lot of problems. We are working towards finding a reasonable solution that safeguards human lives," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while speaking to the media. (ANI)