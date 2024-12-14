Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Her Own Party: BJP Leader Kesavan Highlights Lok Sabha Blunder

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inadvertently criticized her own Himachal government, National Spokesperson of BJP CR Kesavan on Saturday said that Priyanka Gandhi was "ill-prepared, uninformed" during her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha and asked why did the Wayanad MP make such "big mistake" in the House.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comical self-goal and bizarre blunder about the Himachal Pradesh Congress government singularly stood out as the embarrassing highlight of her hollow, shallow, empty rhetoric in Parliament yesterday. Her speech showed how cut off she is from ground reality and public sentiment. Priyanka Gandhi was ill-prepared, uninformed and so unaware that she launched a blistering attack on her own Himachal Congress rule rather than Congress's misruled government and said that this Congress government had done big favours to industrialists and as a result, the small-scale farmers are in tears, in misery," Kesavan told ANI.

He said that Priyanka Gandhi made such a blunder because she knew Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to speak in Parliament and would unmask the Congress reality.

"Why did Priyanka Gandhi make such a big mistake in Parliament yesterday? Probably what was running in her mind which made her nervous was that Prime Minister Modiji would also be speaking on the same Constitution debate today. So Priyanka Gandhi knew that whatever lies and falsehoods she was peddling would be countered and will be shredded and the Congress false narrative would be unmasked by the Prime Minister in his speech today which is probably why she slipped and committed this blunder," he added.

The BJP leader said that the Constitution is not a pocketbook for the Congress Party.

"Rahul Gandhi behaves as if the parliament is his private playground...The people of India are watching. Let the Congress brace up today because today when the Prime Minister speaks on the Constitution debate he will shred the lies and falsehoods of the Congress Party and he will shatter their false narrative and expose the Congress Party before the country," he said.

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya also shared a video of her where she is seen hitting out at her own party-led Himachal government while trying to criticise the BJP government.

"Priyanka Gandhi criticized the Himachal Pradesh government, seemingly unaware that her own party, the Congress, is in power there. This isn't driven by any noble intent--it's just another example of her lack of awareness, much like her brother Rahul Gandhi. The political circus has only just started," Malviya posted on X.

On Friday in her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi tried to highlight the plight of Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh, a state where the Congress party is in power and criticised the central government for allegedly favouring one individual (Adani).

"Look at Himachal today, all the laws have been made for big industrialists. For one person everything is being changed. Today's government has given all the cold storage to Adani ji, the apple growers in Himachal are crying because everything is being changed for one person. One person is being favoured and 142 crore Indians are being ignored. All the businesses are being given to one person, including railways, and airports etc." Priyanka said.

This is the first time Priyanka Gandhi is part of the house after she secured a comfortable victory with a margin of more than four lakh votes in the Wayanad bypolls. (ANI)