Priyanka Gandhi Challenges BJP MPs: "Say Jai Bhim" Amid Parliament Uproar

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its MPs who were protesting against her party for allegedly insulting Dr Ambedkar, challenging them to chant the slogan "Jai Bhim" in the Parliament premises.

Vadra said that people should not remain confused that the BJP was protecting the Constitution since the language used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was reflective of their reality.

"We protest daily from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Nothing has happened till now. This is all a conspiracy. We asked those who were stopping us to chant 'Jai Bhim'...We didn't say anything. We kept chanting slogans for our constitution. If the people of this country think that these people are protecting the constitution, they should not remain confused since Amit Shah's language has exposed their reality. They can't even say Jai Bhim. I challenge them to say Jai Bhim here," Vadra told reporters.

She came out in defence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid allegations of "physical assault." Vadra said that her brother was peacefully going inside the Parliament when BJP MPs stopped him.

"Rahul (Gandhi) was peacefully going inside the Parliament while holding BR Ambedkar's photograph and chanting the 'Jai Bhim' slogan. Who stopped him from going to the Parliament? We have been protesting for so many days and there is always space left for those who are going inside and outside," Vadra, who is the Congress MP from Wayanad, said.

Vadra further accused the BJP MPs of pushing Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge while protesting. Reacting to the entire situation, she said that it was a conspiracy to save Amit Shah's skin.

"Today, they protested for the first time and stopped everyone while resorting to pushing, shoving and hooliganism. This is a conspiracy hatched to save Amit Shah's skin. They pushed Kharge as he fell on the floor before my eyes. After that, a CPI (M) MP was also pushed around and he fell on Kharge. We could see that he has been injured," Vadra said.

This comes amid a fresh controversy where BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

The BJP MP was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment in an ambulance. BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured during the protests and he has also been admitted to the RML hospital.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Shukla also said that they are trying to stabilize both (Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput).

On Thursday morning, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside parliament. The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)