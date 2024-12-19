Opposition MPs, Rahul Gandhi Demand Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

New Delhi: A meeting was of the Lok Sabha Mps was held in the presence of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Taking to social media X (formerly known as Twitter) Congress wrote in a post "An important meeting was held with the Lok Sabha MPS in the presence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House, New Delhi."

Earlier today, INDIA Bloc MPS led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Many MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against the Home Minister's remarks.

The INDIA Bloc MPs will march to Makar Dwar, demanding an apology and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks.

This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that if there was a slip of the tongue, then Amit Shah should apologize."BJP has no work left. BJP is a party which is sitting idle. Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country. If he has made a mistake, if there was a slip of the tongue, he should apologise. There is no crime in apologising over Dr Ambedkar, he is a personality that has a God-like status...The man who provided dignity to the backward of the country is like God, even greater than him. You have used wrong words for him...So, apologise," he said.

Earlier today, lashing out at the BJP over Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that they do not have basic respect for the person who is regarded as the Constitution maker.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi pointed out the photo shared by the BJP on X of Opposition MPs protest."The manner in which he (HM Amit Shah) has insulted Babasaheb and after that this morning they tampered with Babasaheb's photo on Twitter. This is a mind-set that vandalises the statue of Babasaheb. Who will trust them? They say that they do not want to end reservation, that they do not want to change the Constitution. They do not have the basic respect, he (Babasaheb Ambedkar) is the Constitution maker. You are saying this about him," Priyanka told ANI.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments on Wednesday with the Congress and other opposition members protesting against remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah relating to BR Ambedkar during his attack on Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha.

The issue snowballed into major political controversy with the Congress seeking resignation of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attacking the opposition party. (ANI)