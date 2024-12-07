No matter where we sit eyes of the nation will be on us SP MP Awadhesh Prasad amid Lok Sabha seating row

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amid a controversy over a change in seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Saturday asserted that regardless of where party leaders are seated, the attention of the country and the world will remain on them.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Initially, I used to sit in the front row with Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha. In the new seating arrangement, only Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party has been allotted a seat in the front row, a decision he has strongly opposed. We have also raised this issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker. To be honest, I have no personal grievances about it. But Akhilesh Yadav respects me and used to make me sit next to him in the Vidhan Sabha as well. No matter where we sit, the eyes of the entire country and the world will be on us."

Reportedly, Samajwadi Party has expressed its displeasure over the relocation of its Faizabad MP, Awadhesh Prasad, from the front row in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, and the party has raised the issue with the Speaker.

Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad won from the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, in which Ayodhya Ram Temple falls by defeating two-time BJP MP Lallu Singh in the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on Thursday, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that he would visit the violence-hit Sambhal district to support the affected people.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)