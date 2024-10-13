Mortal remains of Baba Siddique taken from his residence for state funeral

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique's mortal remains were taken from his residence in Bandra for the state funeral on Sunday.

NCP leader Siddique's last rites will be performed with full state honour at Bada Qabrastan, in Mumbai lines.

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night.

After being shot, Baba Siddique was admitted around 9.30 pm on Saturday and, despite extensive resuscitative efforts, succumbed to his injuries shortly. Dr Jalil Parkar, a physician at Lilavati Hospital, said, "Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU."

Meanwhile, Esplanade court in Mumbai sent Gurmail Singh, accused in the Baba Siddique firing case to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till 21 October on Sunday.

Following the incident, Mumbai police apprehended two accused Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

Mumbai police earlier today presented the two accused in the Baba Siddique firing case, Gurmail Singh and Dharmraj Singh Kashyap in Mumbai's Esplanade Court. Esplanade court has also directed to present the second accused again after conducting his ossification test.

—ANI