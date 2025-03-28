Matter of pride for us: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia hails Delhi Budget, criticises AAP govt's underutilisation of funds

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday praised the Delhi budget presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting its innovative approach and commitment to fulfilling the promises made in the Sankalp Patra.

"...It is a matter of pride for us that when Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Delhi budget, it was brought with a new thinking and enthusiasm. Whatever was said in the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled," said Bhatia while addressing a press conference.

A significant announcement was the allocation of Rs 5100 crore to provide every woman with Rs 2500 per month, demonstrating the government's focus on empowering women.

"A big example of this is that every woman will get Rs 2500 per month and a provision of Rs 5100 crore has been made in the budget for this...," he added.

The BJP leader also criticised the previous AAP government, citing the underutilisation of funds allocated for the improvement of SC colonies. Despite a budget of Rs 65 crore, only Rs 50 lakh was used, indicating a lack of effective governance. Similarly, the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' failed to achieve its objectives, with zero utilization of the allocated Rs 70 crore.

"In the AAP government, a budget of Rs 65 crore was allocated for the improvement of SC colonies, but only Rs 50 lakh was used. Under the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, ' the objective was to provide coaching centres for children coming from backward societies and give them allowance... There was zero utility on the budget allocation of Rs 70 crore...," said Bhatia.

Bhatia alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's leadership was marked by waste, corruption, and dishonesty.

"Arvind Kejriwal means waste, corruption, blatant dishonesty...," said the BJP leader.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the budget as a "historic" step towards transforming Delhi into an investment and innovation-friendly city.

With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, this budget is expected to drive growth, development, and improvement in the quality of life for Delhi's residents.

The budget has seen a significant rise of 31.58 per cent from the previous year, with a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for various sectors, including education, transport, and urban development. (ANI)