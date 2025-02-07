Manoj Tiwari Rejects Kejriwal's Bribery Claims, Warns BJP Will Not Tolerate Allegations

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari responded to Arvind Kejriwal's allegations on Friday that BJP is bribing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates just before the results of the Delhi Assembly elections are announced.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "We are taking the allegations of horse trading seriously and the party would have already filed a complaint about it. What is the basis of these allegations? BJP will not tolerate it."

He further went on to criticise the AAP-led government, stating that the current administration has made life difficult for people in several aspects, including pollution, poor water quality, unrepaired roads, and education.

"There is no department in Delhi government that didn't make people cry - pollution, dirty water, polluted river, broken streets, gutter water flowing into the streets, stopping pensions for senior citizens, not making ration cards for poor. There are 700 schools without principals," he added.

Tiwari expressed confidence that the BJP will unseat the current ruling party in Delhi and form the government once the results are declared on February 8 (tomorrow).

Earlier on Friday, after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his party's candidates are being offered Rs 15 crore each to defect, the Anti-Corruption Bureau issued a notice to him, requesting his presence for investigations into the allegations.

The information required revolved around details of the 16 AAP MLAs who were allegedly offered bribes, the contents of tweets posted by these MLAs, and the identities of the individuals who made the bribery offers.

Additionally, the ACB has requested any other evidence that could support Kejriwal's claims about the bribe offers, that he and other party members have made on social media platforms.

On Thursday in a post on X, Kejriwal claimed, "Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them." (ANI)