Manoj Tiwari Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Vidharmi' Over Ramayana Remarks Ahead of Delhi Election

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday jumped into the controversy over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal "misinterpreting" a part of Ramayana, saying that his statements prove he has no connection to Hindu religion or Sanatan Dharma.

Labelling Kejriwal as "Vidharmi (heretic)", Tiwari said that the world knows about the golden deer in Ramayan, but he claims that Ravan disguised as one.

"I am not at all surprised by his statement because we know that Arvind Kejriwal tries to be a 'Chunavi' Hindu during elections. He has been exposed. All those things he said yesterday prove that he has no connection with the Hindu religion and Sanatan. The world knows about the golden deer (in Ramayana). This Vidharmi Arvind Kejriwal is saying that Ravan came in the disguised as the deer," Tiwari told reporters.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Awadhesh Prasad said that there were many important matters to be discussed, including saving the constitution and providing employment to youth.

He also invoked the remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying that it has hurt the sentiments of Dalits and other marginalised communities.

"There are many problems in the country. The insults to Babasaheb Ambedkar by Amit Shah have hurt crores of Dalits and the marginalised (communities) in the country. There are many other big matters including how to save the constitution, employment for youth, and controlling inflation among others. There is no point in discussing anything else," Prasad, who is an MP from Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency, told ANI.

Responding to the allegations, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP, saying that they admire Ravan since they have a "demonic nature". While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal warned people living in slums, saying that BJP will "gulp you down like demons" if they come to power in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, which are scheduled to be held on February 5.

"Yesterday I said that Ravana came as a golden deer and Mother Sita wanted that deer. They are saying that it was not Ravana (who came as a deer) but it was demon Marichi instead. The entire BJP is protesting outside my house and asking why I insulted Ravana. They love Ravana so much. They are of a demonic nature. I want to warn the people living in slums and poor sections of Delhi that these people will gulp you down like demons if they come to power," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas. (ANI)