Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Congress, CPI(M) for Blocking Her Speech in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the opposition for deliberately preventing her from speaking in the State Assembly.

She

accused the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) of ganging up against her, preventing her from delivering her speech.

"BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) are together against me. They have not allowed me to give my speech...," she said.

Responding to Governor CV Ananda Bose's speech, Banerjee while addressing the State Assembly, highlighted the unique dynamics of the West Bengal legislature, where the opposition is given ample time to speak.

"There are several states in India. There is a double-engine government there too. But in West Bengal, we have given 50% of the time to the Opposition (to speak). They have thrown paper on the Floor of the House," said the Bengal CM.

Mamata further spoke on the topic of freedom of speech, stressing that it should not be misused to promote communalism or target any religion.

"Freedom of speech does not mean to speak about communalism or instigate against any religion. You are selling a particular religion... I have seen some videos here where he (Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari) said that he is speaking about Hindu Dharma and that's why he has been suspended from the House. I never talk about instigating any religious matter," Mamata remarked.

Earlier during her address in the State Legislative, the West Bengal CM caused a heated controversy by referring to the Mahakumbh as "Mrityukumbh".

She strongly criticised the organisers for the inadequate arrangements resulting in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and on February 15 at New Delhi Railway station.

Her statement sparked protests led by Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs in the West Bengal State Assembly. The group raised slogans and voiced their opposition to the remarks made by the CM.

Adhikari appealed to the Hindu and saint communities on Tuesday to register a strong protest. He said, "I appeal to the Hindu community, saint community to register a strong protest. A little while ago, on the Floor of the House (State Assembly), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that this is not Maha Kumbh but 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Raise your voice against this attack on Hinduism, on Maha Kumbh." (ANI)