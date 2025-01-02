Maharashtra Sarpanch Murder: SIT Formed, CM Fadnavis Pledges Justice Amid Extortion Allegations

Mumbai: Reacting to the Beed sarpanch murder case, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya stated on Thursday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the murder, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking personal cognizance of the matter.

Somaiya said, "This is a very serious issue, and CM Devendra Fadnavis is personally overseeing the matter. There are allegations of collecting money, contract killing and money laundering through shell companies, and if there is political patronage to the incident. The Fadnavis government will look into this issue seriously. An SIT has been formed, and such intimidating behaviour will not continue in Maharashtra."

Earlier, CM Fadnavis said that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, emphasizing his focus on justice over political controversies.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this case," the Maharashtra CM said.

He further added, "I have said earlier as well that if anyone has evidence against any individual, they should provide it to us. My priority is to ensure that Santosh Deshmukh's murderer is punished. Our role is clear--justice must be served for Santosh Deshmukh."

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area.

The extortion attempt was reportedly led by local leader Vishnu Chate, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the company. Deshmukh's intervention allegedly led to his abduction, torture, and subsequent murder.

The police have filed three FIRs in connection with the case: one for Deshmukh's abduction and murder, another for assault on a windmill firm's security guard by locals, and a third for the Rs 2 crore extortion bid targeting the firm.

Amid public outrage, the state government transferred the case to the CID.

So far, three people have been arrested in the case. One accused, Valmiki Karad, surrendered today.

According to the FIRs, Sudarshan Ghule and Prateek Ghule were involved in an altercation with a security guard at the project site. Vishnu Chate has also been arrested in connection with the extortion case. (ANI)