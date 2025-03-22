Love Jihad is going on in whole country: BJP's B Y Vijayendra criticizes reservation based on religion

Bengaluru: Karanataka BJP President, B Y Vijayendra addressing a press conference on Saturday, voiced strong concerns about religion-based reservation, the suspension of MLAs, and what he described as "Love Jihad" happening across the country.

The BJP leader highlighted issues around resources and government action, claiming that Muslim students who go abroad are receiving substantial financial support.

"Love Jihad is going on in the whole country. Muslim students going abroad are given 20-30 lakhs. How can we give 4% of the works, this is totally unconstitutional," he said.

"Discriminating any religion, caste place of birth, this is a move against the constitution, Congress people who teach the constitution, if not, 15 sub case 4, Scheduled Caste and Tribe, reservation has been made for social and education. Neither the state government nor the central government is giving religion-based reservation, we are opposing this. Different state courts, and the Supreme Court have said this. In 1988, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said. Reservation for Muslims was given on the basis of religion. The Supreme Court of this country has said this. " he added.

Vijayendra claimed that CM Siddaramaih knows he has taken an unconstitutional decision.

"Reservation can be given based on social education, I have clearly mentioned it in several cases," Vijayendra said. He emphasized that "there is nothing that the Chief Minister of Karnataka, who presented the 16th budget, does not know. He knows everything. He knows that the decision he has taken is unconstitutional," he remarked

Vijayendra further condemned the Karnataka government for taking steps that he believed were aimed at pleasing Muslims.

"Even if he knows, he is going to atrocities and insults on Hindus. We, the BJP, oppose what is going to please Muslims," he asserted. He indicated that BJP would continue its protest both inside and outside the legislature. "We have started the fight in the districts since yesterday. We are going to hold dharna day and night in different districts. As a responsible opposition party, we will take to the streets and fight," he announced.

The Karnataka BJP chief also spoke against the Assembly speaker's decision to suspend 18 MLAs of the BJP. Vijayendra claimed the decision to suspend the MLAs was not only unconstitutional but also harmful to the democratic process, as it undermined the principles laid out in the Indian Constitution.

"There has never been a suspension for 6 months in the history of this country and state," he stated, claiming that the Speaker's actions were unprecedented. "The Speaker said that regardless of the bench's order, 18 MLAs are not allowed to enter the lobby and gallery, if they are terrorists, if they are Naxalites, they will not be allowed to participate in the meetings of the Legislative Assembly Standing Committee."

Vijeyandra described the restrictions as unreasonable, stating that these MLAs would not even have their votes taken into consideration in any elections or meetings within the House. (ANI)