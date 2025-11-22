K'taka Cong crisis: Union Minister Joshi alleges Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar 'purchasing MLAs' for support

Hubballi (Karnataka): Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are indulging in the purchase of MLAs amid the escalating leadership strife in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi claimed that Shivakumar visited the Bengaluru Central Prison to seek the support of two jailed Congress MLAs, Vinay Kulkarni and Veerendra Pappi.

“He met them in jail on Friday. Why had he not met them all these days?” Joshi questioned, asserting that the meeting was intended to secure the support of the legislators upon their release.

"In the event of voting for the chief minister’s post, their support will be useful to him. Whenever Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is asked to step down, he insists on a vote. Both leaders are busy gathering numbers by ensuring the support of MLAs on their side," the Union Minister alleged.

On Friday, Shivakumar visited Bengaluru Central Prison and offered words of encouragement to Congress MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Veerendra Pappi, who are lodged as undertrial prisoners. The visit has now taken a political dimension.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA HC Balakrishna, a staunch Shivakumar supporter, said in Bengaluru that the Deputy Chief Minister has his own strength and capabilities.

“He does not need anyone to stage a show of support in Delhi or create a build-up. All matters will be decided by the high command. Let them take a call and resolve the issue without embarrassing the party,” he added.

Balakrishna emphasised, “The final decision must rest with the high command.”

He further clarified, “Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has not asked for support or instructed anyone to back him. MLAs may have expressed their personal opinions. Shivakumar has clearly instructed leaders not to embarrass the party through public statements. As State Congress President, he has confirmed that the high command is monitoring all developments.”

The infighting within the ruling Congress has intensified over demands for a change in state leadership following two-and-a-half years of the Siddaramaiah government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to attend an event, is staying back in the state capital to address the crisis. He is scheduled to meet Siddaramaiah in the evening and is also likely to hold discussions with Shivakumar.

--IANS