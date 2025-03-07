Karnataka Budget: DK Shivakumar Slams BJP Over Lack of Central Support

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday strongly criticised the BJP ahead of the state's Budget presentation in the assembly.

Shivakumar asked the BJP, which is in power in the Central government, about the announcements made for Karnataka, stating, "BJP should answer what they have given to Karnataka. They don't have the guts, voice, strength, and moral right to save Karnataka. In the central budget, nothing was given to Karnataka."

Shivakumar further stated that the Congress government of Karnataka will protect people and they have fulfilled all the promises.

The Deputy CM said, "Let them do whatever they want. It is the will of the people and we are there to protect the people of Karnataka. It is not like their budget and their tenure. Whatever promises we made have been fulfilled."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presenting the state budget in the Legislative Assembly.

CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the Vidhan Soudha with the Budget document ahead of the Budget presentation. He was accompanied by his cabinet members.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that this is last Budget of CM Siddaramaiah as he is the outgoing Chief Minister.

Speaking on the expectations from this Budget, R Ashoka stated that the state government hasn't worked on the development from the past two years, and this year, they expect some announcements which can bring development in the state.

"It is the last budget of Siddaramaiah. He is an outgoing CM. In the past two years, they have not done anything... There are no medicines in the hospital. There is a hike in everything, whether petrol, diesel, milk... At least in this Budget, they should made announcements for the development. That is our demand," the LoP told reporters.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader MC Sudhakar criticised BJP and JDS for carrying out protest today stating that the BJP "unnecessarily" wants to divert the attention of the people.

Speaking to ANI, MC Sudharkar said, "BJP as an opposition, they have to do something to make their presence felt. People of the state know that all the guarantees have been implemented. Whatever Budgetary announcement we have done, in my department, whatever Budgetary allocation we received, we have implemented all of them. We have released all the funds... BJP unnecessarily wants to divert the attention of the people."

Before the presentation of the Budget, JDS MLC SL Bhojegowda stated that the Budget should have some "credibility."

"He is presenting the 16th Budget, he is a very senior person. We appreciate CM Siddaramaiah, but at the same time, the budget should have some credibility... Do something for people..." Bhojegowda told ANI.

Earlier, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Bill 2025.

This Bill enables the state government to drop portions of land required for a road-widening project after the Supreme Court directed it to issue transferable development rights (TDR) worth Rs 3,400 crore to the erstwhile Mysuru royal family.

The official notice submitted by Chief Minister and Finance Minister Siddaramaiah reads, "I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following amendment to the Bangalore Palace (Utilization and Regulation of Land) Bill, 2025 (LA Bill No.5 of 2025), namely - Clause-3. In the said Bill, in clause 3, after sub-clause (5), the following shall be inserted, namely:- "(6) Notwithstanding anything in the Act, if any compensation has been paid in respect of any portion of Bangalore Palace land pursuant to any order or judgement of any court, the action of the State Government shall remain protected."

The Budget Session of the Karnataka Assembly commenced on March 3. Earlier on March 4, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Business Advisory Committee gave its nod to hike the salary of state legislators. (ANI)