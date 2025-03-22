Home Minister Amit Shah should attend JAC meet as part of centre: Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his capacity as a central minister rather than as a BJP leader.

Speaking on the issue of delimitation, Dikshit asserted that it is a national policy, not specific to any political party, and must be implemented with fairness.

"I hope Amit Shah comes to the JAC meeting as a centre, not as a BJP leader or MP. He is the Home Minister. Delimitation is not a BJP policy; it is the policy of the country. Every section, every language speaker, and every state should feel that there will be justice," he said.

Highlighting the need for a balanced approach, the Congress leader advised that decisions be made with careful consideration.

"You do justice and arrive at the best conclusion. After doing things smartly, if the views are good, then do it in such a city where no state is harmed, but assure everyone and then move ahead," he added.

The first meeting of the Joint Action Committee is underway in Chennai. Addressing the leaders present in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that this protest was not against delimitation but to urge for "fair delimitation."

MK Stalin said, "Our country has multiple cultures. As per constituency delimitation on a population basis, our states will be affected since we have taken action to control the population. That's why we are in a situation to oppose it, and we may decrease our representatives in parliament. As per the current population, constituency delimitation should not happen, and we should all be firm in opposing it. This protest is not against delimitation but to urge for fair Delimitation."

In the meeting, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the states that have participated in the meeting have made significant efforts to control and manage the population growth, but instead of being rewarded for this achievement, they are now at risk of losing their political representation.

"For decades, states present here have made significant efforts to control and manage the population growth. We introduced policies, raised awareness and achieved what the nation aimed for - stable population growth. While some other states continue to experience rapid population growth, we acted responsibly. As a result, we reached the population replacement rate much earlier than many other states. But instead of being rewarded for this achievement, we are now at the risk of losing our political representation," Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Chief Ministers and representatives from various states are at the meeting. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had backed the DMK on its stand on delimitation, did not send any of its representatives or leaders.

Ahead of the meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to the delimitation meeting.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitated the CMs of states and leaders from various parties who were attending the meeting on delimitation.

In a social media post on X, Stalin wrote, "Today will be etched in history as the day when states that have contributed to our nation's development came together to safeguard its federal structure by ensuring #FairDelimitation. I warmly welcome all Chief Ministers and political leaders to this meeting, united in our commitment to #FairDelimitation."

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise. (ANI)