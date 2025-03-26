Hindus, Muslims, daughters not safe in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that Hindus, Muslims and daughters are not safe in the State since the BJP came to power.

Reacting to chief minister Adityanath's remark that "Muslims are the safest in UP, Prasad said, "The truth is that neither Hindus nor Muslims, nor our daughters, are safe in Uttar Pradesh since Yogi Baba's government came to power. Jungle raj prevails in the State."

"Bulldozers have been used to demolish only Muslim houses, and such actions are completely unconstitutional. To hide their shortcomings, they keep raising Hindu-Muslim issues," he said.

The Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad further alleged that "Yogi Adityanath spreads hatred."

In an interview with ANI, Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's well-being.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated that "If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in the state."

Highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, CM Yogi claimed that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families but questioned whether the reverse scenario would be possible.

"A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice their religious beliefs. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being attacked, we should be careful before we become the next target. That is what needs to be taken care of," Yogi said, adding that he treats everyone equally.

CM Adityanath reiterated that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest, emphasizing that communal riots in the state have stopped since the BJP came to power in 2017.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims are the safest. If Hindus are safe, then they are also safe. Before 2017, when riots happened in UP, Hindu shops were burned, and so were Muslim shops. Hindu houses were set on fire, and so were Muslim houses. But after 2017, the riots stopped," he said.

"I am an ordinary citizen of Uttar Pradesh. And I am a Yogi who wishes for everyone's happiness. I believe in everyone's support and development," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated.

Speaking on the tarpaulin covering a mosque during Holi in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Adityanath said that strict instructions were given not to throw colours at the mosque, but also noted that colours do not harm anyone. (ANI)