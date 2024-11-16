He is full of 'Lal batti' and VIP mentality: BJP's Poonawala after Rahul Gandhi's chopper delayed in Jharkhand

New Delhi: After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's chopper was delayed due to a "no-fly-zone restriction" enforced in Jharkhand, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Saturday that Rahul is full of "Lal Batti" and VIP mentality and when the Prime Minister is in the vicinity, there are certain rules for flight permissions of other vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawala said that some rules and protocols have been going on since former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's time.

"Will the Congress keep on playing the victimhood card on everything? Some rules and protocols have been going on since Rajiv Gandhi's time. When the PM is in the vicinity, there are certain rules for flight permissions of other vehicles. Rahul Gandhi became so agitated if he had to spend a few extra minutes in Jharkhand... Does he have a problem with spending time in Jharkhand? He is full of 'Lal batti' and VIP mentality. Uddhav Thackeray also showed so much tantrums," the BJP leader said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday wrote a letter to the Election Commission seeking its intervention after party leader Rahul Gandhi's chopper was delayed due to a "no-fly-zone restriction" enforced "due to protocol of other leaders in the vicinity".

Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X there should be a level-playing field in campaigning and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign "cannot take precedence over that of all others".

The Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi and his staff had secured all the requisite permissions for travelling across the state and attending all the pre-scheduled election rallies.

Jairam Ramesh said if such a situation is allowed to prevail, then the ruling regime and its leaders can always take undue advantage of such protocols and "limit the election campaign of opposition leaders".

—ANI