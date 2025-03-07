Hardeep Singh Puri Slams TN CM MK Stalin Over 'Give Birth Immediately' Remarks

New Delhi: Amid the delimitation row, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his "give birth to child immediately" remarks and said that producing more kids will not benefit during delimitation.

"It doesn't work like that; those states who produce more kids will benefit more during delimitation. We are not only the world's largest democracy but also the world's most mature governance system," Puri said while interacting with women journalists on the eve of International Women's Day.

Earlier, on March 3, MK Stalin urged the couples of Tamil Nadu to "give birth to a child immediately" to ensure greater representation in Parliament.

This move is a direct response to the Centre's plans for constituency delimitation on a 'pro-rata' basis, which Stalin believes will unfairly limit southern states' representation.

Addressing the marriage ceremony of a party worker's son, Stalin said that MPs count depends on population, adding that now he won't say don't rush to give birth to child.

"Before it is used to say don't give birth to child immediately, no need to rush. But now it is not necessary, we shouldn't say that also..Because it is being said that the number of MPs would be decided based on population. The situation created is more population, more MPs. But we have achieved success by focusing on family planning. Now I won't say don't rush to give birth to child, give birth to child immediately."

Tamil Nadu CM also wrote a letter to other Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers expressing concern over the Union Government's proposed delimitation exercise.

He warned that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population, in shaping the nation's future. (ANI)