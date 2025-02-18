Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Himanta Sarma of Fearing 2026 Election Loss Amid Controversy

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi came out heavily against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the ongoing inquiry into his wife Elizabeth Gogoi's alleged connections with George Soros' Open Society and the Pakistan government.

He said the Assam government is free to conduct their enquiry, but the Assamese people know the "real reason" behind these developments.

Attacking the Assam CM further, the Jorhat MP said that the Chief Minister is "afraid" of losing his chair in the 2026 assembly elections and he will have to "face justice" from the people.

Taking to his X, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote, "The BJP government in Assam can conduct their enquiry. Every Assamese person knows the real reason behind recent developments. Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid that he will lose his chair and will have to face justice from the people of Assam after the 2026 assembly elections."

Assam Police on Monday formed a Special Investigation Taskforce to probe against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheik and others allegedly linked with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a copy of the order on social media platform X and wrote that the police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation.

"Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation," Assam CM wrote on X.

This comes after a case was registered against Tauqeer Sheik and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said earlier on Monday.

Taking to his X, Assam CM Sarma wrote. "In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, Assam Police has lodged an FIR and the same had been registered against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others."

The FIR was filed following a decision of the state Cabinet held on February 16, the Assam Chief Minister said.

This issue of Gogoi and his wife's alleged links to a Pakistani national, as claimed by Assam CM Himanta Sarma, has snowballed into a major controversy. (ANI)