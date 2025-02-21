Gaurav Bhatia Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Seeking Support from Anti-India Forces

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party's Gaurav Bhatia on Friday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of taking support of "anti-india forces" in his attempt to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leader cited US President Donald Trump's recent allegation that American aid funds were being used to interfere in India's electoral process.

Lashing out at Gandhi, Bhatia said that the LoP wants to destroy the democracy of our country because he cannot "tolerate" PM Modi.

"It is worrisome that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who has taken oath under the constitution of India to preserve the integrity and sovereignty of our country is indulging in anti-India activities and acting as a stimulus for anti-India forces to interfere in the pure electoral process of our country. He (Rahul Gandhi) is taking the support of foreign forces to defeat PM Modi," Bhatia said.

"They are not only after PM Modi but want to destroy the democracy of our country because India today under the leadership of PM Modi has become a global leader and he cannot tolerate and digest it, " he said.

Bhatia's statement came after Donald Trump questioned the US government's allocation of USD 21 million for voter turnout in India, calling it a "kickback scheme".

Drawing a link between Gandhi and George Soros, Bhatia alleged that the Ccongress leader wants to give India's contract to him.

"Even though Rahul Gandhi has taken oath constitution but in his mind he has decided to weaken India and its democracy. The other name that is comming out is George Soros. If I say Gandhi and Soros - Gondos. Everyone is saying that in India. He want to give India's contract to Soros. Anyone who hates India, Rahul Gandhi loves him," Bhatia said.

In retaliation to BJP' accusation, Congress leader Pawan Khera reminded them of Smriti Irani being the brand ambassador of USAID. He questioned that whether USAID was behind her protests.

"Selectively, they are saying that the Congress government took money from foreign funding agencies. When Smriti Irani was the brand ambassador of USAID and used to protest on the roads, was USAID behind those protests? Social activist Anna Hazare also launched a protest, after which our government lost the elections, and then he went to America and held road shows there. Everyone knows that he used to receive money from the Ford Foundation and RSS was also involved in it," Khera said. (ANI)