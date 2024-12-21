Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to B.R. Ambedkar at Dikshabhoomi, Highlights Dalit Upliftment

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Dikshabhoomi in Nagpur on Saturday, paying tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and highlighted his pivotal role in uplifting Dalits and the deprived classes into the mainstream.

"Today we have come to Baba Saheb's Diksha Bhoomi. This place is a source of inspiration...When our workers come here, they go with energy and inspiration... That is why I come here every year and pay my respects to Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Diksha Bhoomi... Baba Saheb's ideas have worked to bring the Dalit, exploited, oppressed and deprived class into the mainstream," Shinde said.

This visit follows the recent row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged controversial remarks on Ambedkar. Shah reportedly said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, "If they (the opposition) had taken the name of God as many times as they did Ambedkar, they would have attained heaven for seven lives."

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a protest outside the Maharashtra assembly on Thursday against Shah's remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his resignation. In a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded the resignation of the Home Minister, stating that it was due to Babasaheb Ambedkar that rights had been provided to the citizens of the country.

"In this country, it was possible because of Babasaheb Ambedkar that citizens have been granted rights. We all consider him a God. All the hatred that Amit Shah had against Babasaheb Ambedkar came out in his speech. We are not going to accept this. This is very wrong," Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders held a protest near Mantralaya on Friday against Shah's statement in the Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and the resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest on the Parliament premises, during which a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. During the scuffle, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads. Both parties alleged that their members were pushed around. Moreover, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by Delhi Police regarding the incident. (ANI)