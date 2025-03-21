Don't feel bad: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj takes jibe at BJP after minister orders suspension of officer

New Delhi: After Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh ordered the suspension of an Executive Engineer officer, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took a jibe at the Delhi government on Friday, saying that the elected government of the national capital "cannot suspend any officer," as the power had been "snatched away" by the union government.

"Don't feel bad, the elected Delhi government cannot suspend any officer. This power has been snatched away from the Delhi government by the BJP central government. The Centre had told the Supreme Court that these powers cannot be given to an elected government," read the post by Saurabh Bharadwaj.



Bharadwaj was replying to a post by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which talked about PWD minister Parvesh Singh finding deficiencies in the cleaning of drains in Patparganj assembly constituency and ordering the suspension of the Executive Engineer.

"Delhi government in action mode. During the inspection of cleaning of drains in Patparganj Assembly constituency, on finding deficiencies in the cleaning of drains, Minister @p_sahibsingh ordered the suspension of the XEN (Executive Engineer) there and also gave clear instructions to all the officers that if they do not do their work properly, strict action will be taken against them," read the post by the Delhi BJP.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, while speaking to reporters told that orders have been given to other officials to ensure work is being completed or face an enquiry.

"The work of cleaning the drains which are there, which PWD has the responsibility to clean is not happening at all so that is why I have ordered the suspension of the XEN (Executive Engineer) and the officials have been told that if they do not do work properly then there will be enquiry," the Delhi minister said.

Earlier today, the Political Action Committee (PAC) of AAP appointed new for various states, with party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj being appointed the party's Delhi president. The meeting was conducted at the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. (ANI)