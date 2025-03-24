Does BJP even know how to run a government?: Atishi slams Delhi Govt for not presenting economic survey

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital, Atishi, on Monday criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for not presenting the Economic Survey ahead of the budget, questioning its "ability" to govern and calling the move a break from established tradition.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi expressed surprise at the absence of the Economic Survey, which typically precedes the budget presentation.

"It is surprising how the budget was made without an economic survey. To date, we have not seen any government making a budget without an economic survey. Why is the BJP government of Delhi not presenting an economic survey, and how was the budget made without it? Today, the question arises--does the BJP even know how to run a government?" she said.

Atishi emphasized the necessity of the economic survey, saying that the previous surveys presented by the AAP government had all important data such as GDP, per capita income, tax collections, and overall economic performance.

"In every assembly of the country as well as in the Parliament, the Economic Survey is presented a day before the budget. This tradition exists because the survey has the main figures of the country or state's economy. If you look at the previous Economic Survey of Delhi, it had comprehensive figures on GDP, per capita income, tax revenue, needs of the people, and whether the government was in profit or loss," Atishi said.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi claimed that when AAP raised the issue in the assembly, they were not allowed to speak and questioned why the Economic Survey was being "hidden."

"In the last 10 years, it has never happened that the Economic Survey was not presented before the budget. What the Chief Minister said is wrong...When we tried to raise the issue in the Assembly, we were not allowed to speak...This is a big question: why the Economic Survey is being hidden," she said.

The first budget of the newly elected Delhi government is set to be presented tomorrow. (ANI)