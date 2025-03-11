DMK's discriminatory mentality, divisive mindset causing harm to students: BJP's CR Kesavan

Hyderabad: BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Tuesday slammed DMK's protest against the National Education Policy (NEP), stating that their "discriminatory mentality and divisive mindset" are harming students.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Our transformative NEP 2020 is progressive because it ensures equality of education for all and empowers our students and youth. The DMK's Dravidian model of education is divisive and regressive because it discriminates against students studying in government schools and endangers their future. DMK's discriminatory mentality and divisive mindset are causing great harm to our students."

Earlier today, Congress MP K Suresh slammed the central government over the National Education Policy (NEP), accusing it of pushing the policy without consulting state governments and academicians. He alleged that the government's real intention is to "saffronise the entire education system".

Speaking to ANI, K Suresh said, "Education policy change is a very serious issue. Without consulting state governments and academicians, they (central govt) brought in a new education policy. They want to saffronise the entire education system. Tamil Nadu has always been against the three-language policy, but without their consent, the union govt took the decision."

K Suresh also extended support to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in its fight against the implementation of NEP, saying, "Our party members from Tamil Nadu also support them DMK."

The DMK is opposing the National Education Policy (NEP), especially the three-language formula, which it believes is an attempt to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, a war of words broke out between Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the DMK party after Pradhan termed the Tamil Nadu government as "dishonest" and the people of the state as "uncivilised".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hit back and accused Pradhan of "arrogance" and of "insulting the people" of Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded post in Tamil on his X, Stalin called out the Union Minister's "arrogance" and said that he was speaking like an "arrogant king." The one who had "disrespected" the people of Tamil Nadu "needs to be disciplined."

Pradhan, in his remarks during Question Hour, alleged that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to implement the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme in the state but later went back on their promise. The DMK staged a protest, over the union minister's remarks that led to an adjournment of proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament.

"They (DMK) are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are undemocratic and uncivilised," Pradhan said. (ANI)