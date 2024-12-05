Delhi Former BJP MLA & Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty joins AAP

New Delhi: Jitender Singh Shunty, a Social activist and Padma Shri awardee joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of the Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Jitender Singh Shunty is also the founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBS) Foundation.

Upon officially joining the party, Kejriwal expressed his admiration for Jitender Singh Shunty's significant contributions to society during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted Shunty's dedication and efforts in supporting those in need and commended his commitment to public service.

Kejriwal emphasized that Shunty's inclusion in the party would enhance the strength of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"He is known as 'Ambulance Man'...I have been told that he has facilitated last rites of more than 70,000 bodies, in dignified manner. During COVID era, when people hesitated to accept bodies of their family members, he accepted the bodies and performed last rites. He too fell prey to COVID. Even when his family contracted COVID, he continued his mission. He was awarded with Padma Shri for this...He has come to politics to serve people...His joining will strengthen AAP.," Kejriwal said.

On joining AAP, Jitendra Shunty said "I was stepping away from politics to focus on service work. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I had the opportunity to serve by cremating unclaimed bodies. One day, I received a call from Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed a desire to contribute to this noble cause. My colleagues pointed out the similarity in our work: while he is giving life to people, we are taking care of matters after death. We both draw inspiration from Bhagat Singh, who was the first to raise the issue of human rights in Lahore jail. After the pandemic, I took up the issue of why people should not have access to the bodies of their deceased loved ones."

Shunty is the founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and Shaheed-Ae-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation. He joined the BJP in 2008 and won the Delhi assembly elections from Shahdara in 2013. Shunty was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2021 for his philanthropic services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He dedicated the civilian honour to his fellow frontline workers. (ANI)