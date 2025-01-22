Delhi Assembly Elections: Kejriwal to Release Middle-Class Manifesto Today at Noon

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to release a manifesto focusing on the middle class ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi.

AAP will release a manifesto for middle-class families, party sources said, adding that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will release the same at noon today.

This came as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Kejriwal held a news conference on Wednesday morning, accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates of perpetrating "hooliganism" against AAP workers.

Atishi accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of "terror" in the Kalkaji assembly constituency while demanding action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the matter. She said that people claiming to be nephews of Bidhuri were threatening AAP workers while grabbing their collars and "burning" the campaign materials including pamphlets.

"Ever since Rakesh Bidhuri is contesting elections from Kalkaji, BJP has created an atmosphere of terror in the Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha region. In every area, BJP workers, and some people who claim to be the 'bhatijas (nephews)' of Ramesh Bidhuri, are threatening AAP workers, grabbing their collars. They are snatching and burning the campaign materials," Atishi said.

Kejriwal also joined the news conference and said that the events described by Atishi were not limited to one assembly constituency. "What Atishi said is not limited to just one assembly constituency. BJP has resorted to hooliganism," he said.

"Any party or candidate resorts to violence only when they see that it is impossible to win peacefully. BJP is heading towards a historic defeat in Delhi. It will be written in history that a party will lose so badly," Kejriwal added.

As the assembly elections in Delhi nears its commencement date, the chaos between AAP and BJP keeps intensifying over various issues. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)