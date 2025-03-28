Congress has come out with new formula to strengthen party: Karnataka PCC President DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday attended a meeting with the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge and other PCCs.

After the meeting, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar stated that the party has come up with a new formula to strengthen it in the country.

Shivkumar also said that trainings have been given to Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) on how to get membership, monitor social media, to take care of party assets, etc.

"They have come out with a new formula to strengthen the Congress party in the country. I am very happy that Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have taken this initiative. The party has given training to Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) on how to get membership, monitor social media, to take care of party assets, etc," DK Shivkumar told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the BJP, saying the party's dependence on two allies is a significant blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of winning 400 seats.

Kharge emphasised this point while addressing District Congress Committee Presidents in New Delhi. Kharge discussed the importance of winning elections at the state level, with a focus on unity and long-term strategy.

"Most importantly, we must remember to work in unity with a long-term strategy to win elections at the state level. Our ideology is strong, but without power, we cannot implement it," Kharge emphasised.

Kharge also discussed the need for stronger organizational structures at the state level, ahead of upcoming elections in several states.

"Next year (March-April 2026), elections will be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. It is your responsibility to ensure victory for every candidate in your district. We will work together, but you are our first line of defense on the ground. Your inputs will be crucial in planning our strategy, and we will take them into account," Mallikarjun Kharge said. (ANI)