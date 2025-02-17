BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Raises Concerns Over Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Links to Soros, Pakistan

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday expressed concern over the alleged connection of Congress' Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Gogoi with George Soros Open Society and Pakistan Government, calling the matter "worrying."

Reiterating Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations on Congress MP, Sudhandhu Trivedi raised questions over Gaurav Gogoi's conversation with Pakistan High Commissioner to India in 2015.

Trivedi further lashed out at Congress saying that they have an agenda to "attack" the nation, while a "Mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love) for India's opposing nation."

"The way senior Congress leader and deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi's connection with George Soros' foundation is coming to light, as well as his conversation at the Pakistan Embassy, is worrying. Comments against the Indian Air Force and Indian paramilitary forces clearly indicate their agenda to attack the nation. Congress have 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' for India's opposing nations. They have a love for Soros, for China and in India they make us fight each other." Trivedi said in a press conference.

This issue of Gogoi and his wife's alleged links to a Pakistani national as claimed by Assam CM Himanta Sarma has snowballed into a major controversy.

The Assam Police registered a case against the Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh whom the CM had alleged to be linked to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said, "CID has filed a case u/s 48, 152, 61, 197(1) of BNS read with sec 13(1) of the UAPA against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others. The case has been registered and the investigation has begun...It has been seen that till now the activities of the said Ali Tauqeer Sheikh are judicial to national security. He has been making utterances and it seems that his activities hurt the broader spectrum of national security. So, it has to be seen as to what exactly he has done which is suspected already and whether there are other people involved in the conspiracy with him, who were these others, are they within India, within Assam - so they will all be looked at. There can be not harm to India's integrity, we have pledged this. CID will take the case forward like this."

This was done following a decision of the state cabinet held on February 16, the Assam Chief Minister said.

In retaliation, Gaurav Gogoi has attacked the CM saying that something was bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Gogoi said that the CM kept 'changing' his stand every day out of fear. He stated that he is in fear about the elections and knows that he will lose his post.

"People of Assam saw the CM's face yesterday. Look at his eyes, it was clear that something was amiss. There is something that is bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared. He changes his stand every day out of fear...Congress' stand is clear. If they have to investigate anything, they can. We stand firm," Gogoi said addressing the conference.

The issue has pitted Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi against CM Sarma ahead of the elections in the state due next year. (ANI)